* Bourse heavyweight Samsung Elec up 2 pct on new smartphone model * Won climbs as exporting firms sell dollars ahead of holiday By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by a modest rally in tech shares, although overall gains were limited as investors waited for the outcome of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.13 percent at 2,054.03 as of 0218 GMT. "Foreign investors have been picking up IT shares, but selling most of everything else," said Grace Park, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. "With hopes of easing in Europe fully priced in, the market is waiting for the ECB's explanation and outlining of their QE plan to see how they compare with market expectations," Park said. While the ECB is unlikely to take action on Thursday, any hint from ECB President Mario Draghi that the bank was ready to inject cheap liquidity into the system would be a boon to risky assets in emerging markets. Shares in blue-chip bellwether Samsung Electronics Co rose 1.9 percent after it unveiled a new version of its Galaxy Note line of smartphones. Shares in the tech giant have fallen in the past four sessions and it has hit a two-year intraday low amid nagging worries over its third-quarter earnings. NHN Entertainment Corp jumped 12.5 percent after saying in a regulatory filing that it was acquiring a 30.15 percent majority stake in KCP Co Ltd, a provider of electronic payment services. NHN, the operator of Naver, South Korea's most widely used search engine, said it was acquiring KCP to strengthen its e-commerce ventures and online transaction services. Duty-free store operator Hotel Shilla saw its shares tumble 9 percent on reports the government was pushing ahead with a new tax measure on duty-free profits. Offshore players lent modest support to the bourse with net purchases of 17.4 billion won ($17.1 million) of KOSPI shares during the morning. Foreign investors have been net buyers for six straight sessions, gobbling up a net 663.6 billion won ($652 million) of equities during that period. The won firmed on Thursday, pushed up by exporters as they sold dollars for settlements ahead of a long holiday weekend in South Korea. The local currency was quoted at 1,017.8 per dollar as of 0218 GMT, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,020.0. September futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 2 basis points lower to 106.99. 0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,017.8 1,020.0 Yen/won 9.6998/7082 9.7267 *KTB futures 106.99 107.01 KOSPI 2,054.03 2,051.20 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Alan Raybould)