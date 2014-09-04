(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 4 Seoul shares closed a shade higher on Thursday as investors awaited the results of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.25 percent to close at 2,056.26 points.

The main board was propped up by a 1.8 percent gain in Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the exchange. It accounts for 13 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalization.

The South Korean won firmed a whisker against the dollar, finding support from local exporters who sold the greenback for settlements ahead of a long holiday weekend.

The local currency was quoted at 1,019.0 to the dollar at the end of domestic trade on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,020.0 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)