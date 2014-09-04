(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, Sept 4 Seoul shares closed a shade higher
on Thursday as investors awaited the results of a European
Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.25 percent to close at 2,056.26 points.
The main board was propped up by a 1.8 percent gain in
Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the
exchange. It accounts for 13 percent of the KOSPI's market
capitalization.
The South Korean won firmed a whisker against the
dollar, finding support from local exporters who sold the
greenback for settlements ahead of a long holiday weekend.
The local currency was quoted at 1,019.0 to the
dollar at the end of domestic trade on Thursday, compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,020.0
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)