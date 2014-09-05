* KOSPI down as blue-chip exporters run into earnings concerns * Won falls to 3-wk low as ECB rate cut boosts value of dlr assets By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday as investors cut aggressive bets ahead of a long holiday weekend, with a surprise rate cut and the prospect of fresh stimulus measures from the European Central Bank having little impact. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.51 percent at 2,045.80 as of 0220 GMT. The ECB slashed interest rates to a record low on Thursday and launched a new scheme to push money into the flagging euro zone economy. However, there is lingering scepticism over the sustainability of a pure liquidity rally, with analysts pointing to sluggish global demand and flagging exports as underlying fundamental risks. "Policy and liquidity alone can't drive markets up for ever, especially when valuations are taking a hit from lowered earnings expectations," said Lee Jaehun, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Heavyweight exporters weighed on the market, as Samsung Electronics shed 1.2 percent and Hyundai Motor slid 0.9 percent. They are the two largest shares on the main bourse, accounting for a combined 16.5 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalisation. The blue-chip benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 0.6 percent. Hyundai Green Food Co Ltd tumbled 4.7 percent after pulling the plug on a $147 million plan to acquire WiniaMando Inc because of fading growth prospects and hostile market conditions. The South Korean won fell to its lowest intraday level against the dollar in three weeks as investors felt the allure of greenback assets following the surprise rate cut by the ECB. The local currency was trading at 1,024.2 to the dollar as of 0220 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,019.0. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 3 basis points to trade at 106.98. South Korean financial markets will be closed for the long holiday weekend and will reopen on Thursday. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,024.2 1,019.0 Yen/won 9.7208/265 9.6761 *KTB futures 106.98 106.95 KOSPI 2,045.80 2,056.26 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Alan Raybould)