(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korean equities slipped lower on Friday as investors took a passive stance ahead of a long holiday weekend, with the prospect of further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank seen as widely expected.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.33 percent at 2,049.41, having shed 0.9 percent for the week.

The South Korean won fell to a three-week intraday low against the dollar as positive U.S economic data and the ECB's surprise rate cut made dollar assets comparatively more attractive.

The won came under siege and fell further during the afternoon session after South Korea's finance minister said pre-emptive action may be taken in the wake of ECB's latest policy action.

The local currency was quoted at 1,024.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Friday, compared with 1,019.0 at the end of Thursday's session.

South Korean financial markets will remain closed until Wednesday for a long holiday weekend. Markets will reopen on Thursday and trade during normal hours. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)