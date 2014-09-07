UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, Sept 8 South Korean financial markets are closed for three days until Wednesday for the Chuseok traditional thanksgiving holidays. Markets will resume trade at normal hours on Thursday, Sept. 11. For the latest market reports from South Korea, please see:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts