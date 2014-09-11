(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 11 The South Korean won touched a 5-week intraday low on Thursday as investors played catch-up to the dollar following its appreciation against regional currencies while Seoul markets were shut for an extended holiday weekend.

South Korea's financial markets were closed from Monday through Wednesday to mark the country's autumn thanksgiving holiday.

The won was quoted at 1,036.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Thursday, compared to the previous session close of 1,024.2 registered last Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.74 percent to close at 2,034.16 points, as risk appetites turned sour following lower-than-expected Chinese inflation data that flagged concerns of an economic slowdown in South Korea's largest export destination.

However, Apple suppliers bucked trends after the unveiling of the iPhone 6. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.5 percent and screenmaker LG Display rose 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)