* Bank of Korea hold rates steady, market reaction muted * KOSPI recovers after Thursday's one-off selling * Won little changed after heavy post-holiday correction By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korean shares edged higher on Friday, partially recovering from the previous day's late selling wave sparked by the simultaneous expiry of stock futures and options. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.29 percent at 2,039.89 points as of 0227 GMT. On Thursday, the selling dropped the index to an 0.74 percent loss. On Friday, market reaction was muted after the South Korean central bank held its policy interest rate steady, as widely expected. "Deflationary risks were the primary concern behind the central bank's decision to cut rates last month, but now a different issue has cropped up in the form of a strong won that could gives policymakers fresh motivation to ease a little further," said Ki-tae An, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. The main bourse was underpinned by broad gains in large-cap listings, with the benchmark KOSPI 200 index of blue chip shares up 0.67 percent, outperforming the broader market. Hyundai Motor Co, the second largest KOSPI listing by market capitalization, rose 1.7 percent on diminished worries that the strong local currency could hurt its competitiveness. Over the previous six days, shares of the largest auto exporter fell 8.4 percent. Tobacco-products maker KT&G fell 3 percent, battered for the second day after the South Korean government proposed a 100 percent tax hike on cigarettes. POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, rose 1.7 percent after pushing ahead with a long-delayed plan to develop a $7 billion iron ore project in Western Australia with China's Baosteel. The South Korean won was little changed on Friday after tumbling 1 percent the previous session, as investors played catch-up to reflect the dollar's appreciation while Korean markets were closed Monday-Wednesday for holidays. The won was quoted at 1,038.7 to the dollar as of 0227 GMT, compared to Thursday's session close of 1,036.1, a 5-week low. September futures on three-year treasury bonds was up 11 basis points and trading at 107.22. 0227 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,038.7 1,036.1 Yen/won 9.6738/848 9.6689 *KTB futures 107.23 107.11 KOSPI 2,039.89 2,034.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)