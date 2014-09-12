(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korean shares bounced back on Friday to end with modest gains after a late sell off in the previous session was triggered by the simultaneous expiry of stock and index futures and options.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.38 percent to close at 2,041.93 points, drifting 0.36 percent lower for the trading week which was shortened by an extended holiday break from Monday through Wednesday.

The South Korean won was nearly unchanged on Friday after trading in a narrow band, as investors took a breather following a 1 percent jump on Thursday sparked by catch-up bids to reflect the dollar's appreciation while the South Korean markets were closed.

The won was trading at 1,035.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Friday, compared to the previous session close of 1,036.1 but was down 1.1 percent for the week.

The won has fallen 2.1 percent in September after briefly skirting a 6-year high. The won's strength, particuarly against the yen, had made traders wary of intervention by South Korean authorities, worried that it was harming exports.

Market reaction was muted after the South Korean central bank held its policy interest rate steady, as widely expected. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)