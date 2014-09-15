(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 15 The South Korean won fell to a 5-month low on Monday, as growing anticipation of an early rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve prompted investors to chase long-positions in the dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,038.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Monday, a shade firmer from a 5-month intraday low of 1,041.8 posted earlier in the day.

The local currency closed Friday's session at 1,035.3.

South Korean shares edged lower as risk appetites cooled following a batch of soft economic data out of China, while aggressive bets were further discouraged ahead of a key Fed policy meeting on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.3 percent lower to close at 2,035.82 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)