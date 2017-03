(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korean shares drifted higher after a choppy trading session on Tuesday, although the prevailing mood was one of caution ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.35 percent at 2,042.92 points.

The South Korean won firmed as exporter sold the dollar for settlements with the currency facing strong technical resistance near the 1,040 level.

The won concluded onshore trade at 1,036.7 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 1,038.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)