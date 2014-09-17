* Market cheers as no wording change to Fed policy statement seen * Won gains as dollar weakens on diminished rate hike view By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 17 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street over a new belief that the U.S Federal Reserve would reaffirm an easy money stance for a "considerable time" in the policy statement issued at the end of its two-day meeting. The markets had been rattled in recent sessions by the possibility of an early U.S interest rate hike in the run-up to the Fed's policy meeting, but the jitters faded after the Wall St Journal said that the central bank would keep the words "considerable time" in its policy statement. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 2,056.28 points as of 0235 GMT. Risk appetite was further sharpened by media reports that the People's Bank of China was injecting 500 billion yuan of three-month liquidity into the country's largest banks. "The rate hike view resulted in a short-term correction, but the end of the Fed's tapering process could actually trigger a migration of funds to emerging markets such as Asia," said Kim Joong-won, an analyst at Meritz Securities. The KOSPI is poised for a two-day rebound after skirting near a 2-month low in Monday's session. The main bourse was underpinned by a rally in large-cap tech shares, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics up 1.2 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix climbed 1.6 percent. The benchmark KOSPI 200 index was up 0.69 percent. The South Korean won firmed on Wednesday, tracking the dollar's weakness on fading fears of an early rate hike by the Fed. The won was quoted at 1,032.7 to the dollar as of 0235 GMT, compared to Tuesday's session close of 1,036.7. On Monday, South Korea's finance minister said the government will maintain pro-growth policy until a sustained recovery is firmly secured, noting that the policy interest rate, currently just one cut away from a record low of 2.0 percent, was not low when compared to the rates of other major economies. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 3 basis points to trade at 107.32. 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,032.7 1,036.7 Yen/won 9.6362/380 9.6700 *KTB futures 107.32 107.29 KOSPI 2,056.28 2,042.92 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)