SEOUL, Sept 17 South Korean shares closed at
their highest in two weeks on Wednesday, following overnight
gains on Wall Street based on speculation that the U.S Federal
Reserve would stick to a pledge of easy money for a
"considerable time" when its two-day meeting ends later in the
day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.96 percent at 2,062.62 points.
The South Korean won was firmer, as the dollar
weakened slightly on international exchanges with market players
seeing less chance of an early rate hike by the Fed.
The won was quoted at 1,034.9 to the dollar at
the end of onshore trade on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's
closing level of 1,036.7.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)