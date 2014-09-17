(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 17 South Korean shares closed at their highest in two weeks on Wednesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street based on speculation that the U.S Federal Reserve would stick to a pledge of easy money for a "considerable time" when its two-day meeting ends later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.96 percent at 2,062.62 points.

The South Korean won was firmer, as the dollar weakened slightly on international exchanges with market players seeing less chance of an early rate hike by the Fed.

The won was quoted at 1,034.9 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's closing level of 1,036.7. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)