SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean shares fell on
Thursday, pulled down by a sharp plunge in Hyundai Motor
and its affiliates, who will pay more than $10
billion for a Seoul plot where it plans to build a new global
headquarters.
Shares in Hyundai Motor and its sister company
Kia Motors fell 9.2 percent and 7.8 percent
respectively on news of the group's winning bid of $10.14
billon, about three times the land's appraised value.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.72 percent to close at 2,047.74 points.
The South Korean won fell to a fresh 5-month low as
the dollar rallied against a broad range of currencies, with
investors feeling hawkish about the timing of the next U.S
interest rate hike.
The local currency was quoted at 1,043.4 to the
dollar at the end of onshore trade on Thursday, compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,034.9
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)