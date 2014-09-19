* Risk appetite renewed as Fed rate hike not seen anytime soon * Bruised Hyundai and Kia shares pare some of Thursday's losses By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia, after Wall Street rallied to new record highs overnight on the back of the U.S Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low for some time. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,059.96 points as of 0205 GMT. "There was affirmation that the next Fed rate hike likely won't happen until the latter half of next year," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities in a note. "However, Chinese manufacturing readings next week could very well disappoint given the slack in other related data," he added. China is South Korea's top export destination and recent data have indicated its economy is losing growth momentum. Brokerages outperformed the broader market as the KRX Securities sub-index gained 1.2 percent with Hana Financial Group up 1.9 percent. Shares in Hyundai Motor Group affiliates edged higher on bargain hunting after being pummelled in the previous session following a $10 billion bid to buy a prized plot of land in Seoul. The bid was viewed as excessive. Hyundai Motor rose 0.5 percent while sister firm Kia Motors climbed 1.8 percent. They had plunged 9.1 percent and 7.8 percent respectively on Thursday. The South Korean won drifted as the dollar went from strength to strength on the global foreign exchange market, hitting multi-year highs against a range of currencies on hawkish long-term U.S interest rate projections. The local currency was quoted at 1,045.3 to the dollar as of 0205 GMT, compared to Thursday's session close of 1,043.4. September futures on three-year treasury bonds surrendered 2 basis points to trade at 107.27. 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,045.3 1,043.4 Yen/won 9.5715/760 9.5953 *KTB futures 107.27 107.29 KOSPI 2,059.96 2,047.74 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)