SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean shares rose on Friday, led by a rally in brokerages and encouraged by overnight gains which sent U.S. stock markets to record highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.3 percent to close at 2,053.92 points.

The KRX Securities sub-index gained 2.0 percent, logging the best daily performance by sector on the main bourse.

The South Korean won was a shade lower, as expectations of an early U.S interest rate hike sent the dollar soaring against a range of global currencies, although the won found some support from exporters who sold the greenback to fund domestic transactions.

The won was quoted at 1,044.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Friday, compared to Thursday's session close of 1,043.4. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)