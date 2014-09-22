* Samsung, Hynix lead blue-chip losses after Wall St peers decline * Won rebounds from 5-mth low after S&P raises credit outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korean shares fell on Monday, led lower by large-cap tech counters after their Wall Street peers underperformed. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 2,034.88 points as of 0200 GMT. Analysts, however, see plenty of upside in South Korean equities which they perceive to be undervalued relative to many other markets. "The KOSPI is ripe for another rally after a soft landing near the 2,050 level, with a sturdy floor being provided by its low P/B ratio" said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the main bourse by market capitalization, fell 1.5 percent while chip giant SK Hynix, the third-largest by market value, slid 2.1 percent. The benchmark KOSPI 200 index was down 1 percent, reflecting the underperformance of large-cap shares. Hyundai Motor bucked wider trends to edge 1 percent higher, as bargain hunters locked in on the automaker's shares which tumbled 10.6 percent over the last two sessions following an ill-received $10 billion land bid. LS Corp, South Korea's largest cable-maker, fell 1.8 percent after saying it was issuing 170 billion won ($163.29 million) worth of new shares, raising concerns about share dilution. The South Korean won bounced back from a fresh 5-month low on Friday, with an extended U.S. dollar rally losing steam as investors cashed out on recent gains. The won found further support after ratings agency S&P raised the outlook on South Korea's sovereign credit from stable to positive, citing the country's sound economic growth and fiscal health. The won was trading at 1,041.5 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to Friday's session close of 1,044.6. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 7 basis points to trade at 107.36. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,041.5 1,044.6 Yen/won 9.5576/621 9.5668 *KTB futures 107.36 107.29 KOSPI 2,034.88 2,053.82 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)