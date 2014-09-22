(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korean shares fell on Monday, weighed down by broad declines in large-cap technology shares, tracking Friday's losses in its Wall Street counterparts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.71 percent at 2,039.27 points.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix slid 1.7 percent. They are respectively the first- and third-largest listings on the main bourse by market capitalisation.

The South Korean won rose against the dollar to rebound from a fresh 5-month intraday low on Friday, after ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded South Korea's sovereign credit outlook from stable to positive.

The won found further support from profit-taking on the dollar as investors cashed out on the latest rally in the greenback.

The local currency was quoted at 1,040.7 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Friday's closing rate of 1,044.6. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)