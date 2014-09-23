* China PMI helps pare losses after Syria news * Won falls as offshore funds extend selling to 4th day By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday morning, as a better-than-expected survey on Chinese manufacturing activity was offset by renewed geopolitical after the United States launched its first air campaign targeting Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.55 percent to 2,028.10 points as of 0235 GMT. China's flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) edged up to 50.5 to beat forecasts, but showed employment at its lowest level in 5-1/2 years. The trimming of the KOSPI's early losses were limited, however, as the survey only had a marginal effect in soothing persistent worries of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and South Korea's top export destination. "It would be imprudent to focus on just one indicator and say that things are looking up," said Kang Hyun-gi, a market analyst at IM Investment Securities & Research Centre. "We have to look at the big picture and if Europe continues to falter, it will inevitably drag China down with it, and sharp recent falls in Chinese exports and factory output are already providing clear evidence of that," he added. But investors hoping for more stimulus from China in the wake of a recent slew of soft economic data have been left disappointed, after China's finance minister, Lou Jiwei, said the country wouldn't dramatically alter its economic policy based on one economic indicator. South Korean shares resumed its downtrend after the Pentagon said the United States had carried out its first air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria. Growth-linked shares such as steel makers and oil refiners, sensitive to Chinese demand, were battered as POSCO tumbled 4.8 percent while SK Innovation fell 1.9 percent. Hyundai Motor slid 1.5 percent to plumb a 16-month low, still reeling from the negative reaction to its $10 billion land bid last Thursday and facing steady pressure from a weak yen that is helping its Japanese export competitors. Hyundai's sister automaker Kia Motors also fell 2.2 percent. Blue-chip bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 1.8 percent, a fresh 2-year intraday low, buffeted by nagging worries over lacklustre handset sales and its potential impact on third-quarter earnings, likely to be released early next month. The South Korean won fell on remittances as risk-off sentiment drove offshore investors out of risky emerging markets. Foreign investors have unloaded a net 74.3 billion won ($71.26 million) worth of shares on the main bourse by midday, poised for a fourth-straight selling session. The local currency was trading at 1,042.6 to the dollar as of 0235 GMT, compared to Monday's close of 1,040.7. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 3 basis points to trade at 107.38. 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,042.6 1,040.7 Yen/won 9.5800/846 9.5544 *KTB futures 107.38 107.35 KOSPI 2,028.10 2,039.27 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)