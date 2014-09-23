(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as market players shrugged off a better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing survey as geopolitical risks rose after the U.S launched its first air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria.

The HSBC flash survey for September beat gloomy forecasts, but that wasn't enough to outweigh fears that the world's second largest economy is losing traction as an employment sub-index showed factory jobs slumped to a 5-1/2 year low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.51 percent at 2,028.91 points.

The South Korean won pared early losses to close nearly unchanged, as investors cashed in on the dollar's recent surge.

The local currency was quoted at 1,040.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's closing level of 1,040.7. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)