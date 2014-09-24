* KOSPI rebounds after falling to 2-mth intraday low early on * Won flat as geopolitical risks offset by exporter selling By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 23 Seoul shares pared losses on Wednesday after briefly dipping to a two-month low in early trade on fears that weak growth in Europe and China will dampen South Korean exports. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.03 percent at 2,028.25 points as of 0200 GMT, recovering from a 2-month intraday low seen soon after the opening bell. German manufacturing slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, stoking concerns of faltering growth in the eurozone, South Korea's largest export destination after China. Blue-chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 14 percent of the KOSPI's total market cap, fell 1 percent, extending losses after hitting a fresh 2-year low in the previous session. Samsung's shares have tumbled more than 17 percent since it disappointed the market with its earnings for the April-June period on July 31, wiping out $30 billion from its market value. "It is possible that Samsung's third-quarter profits could fall short of 5 trillion won, with its smartphones stuck in no man's land between Apple and low-cost Chinese competitors," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Samsung Securities has pegged the tech giant's profit forecast for the July-September period at 4.7 trillion won ($4.52 billion), which would be its lowest in 3 years and a downward revision from previous forecasts. Hyundai Motor edged up 0.5 percent as bargain hunters locked in on the automaker's bruised shares, which had slumped 12.2 percent over the previous four sessions following a $10 billion land bid that was poorly received by the market. The South Korean won was flat, as the dollar's gain from a flight to safe havens after U.S air strikes in Syria was offset by month-end settlements by local exporters. The won was trading at 1,040.7 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,040.0. September futures on three-year treasury bonds was trading at 107.41, up 4 basis points from the previous close. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,040.7 1,040.0 Yen/won 9.5722/768 9.5483 *KTB futures 107.41 107.37 KOSPI 2,028.25 2,028.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)