SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a 2-month low early in the session, with investors guard over concerns of an economic slowdown in Europe and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.3 percent at 2,035.64 points, after falling as much as 0.4 percent soon after the opening bell to its lowest level since July 22.

The South Korean won closed flat after trading in a tight range, as safe haven dollar bids triggered by U.S air strikes on Islamic State targets were offset by month-end flows from local exporters.

The won was quoted at 1,039.9 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's closing quote of 1,040.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)