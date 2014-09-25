(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korean shares surrendered early gains to close effectively unchanged on Thursday as nagging worries over slowing growth in China and Europe took the shine off positive U.S. economic data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent lower to close at 2,034.11 points.

The South Korean won fell as the dollar resumed its rally on continuing signs of divergent economic fortunes between the U.S and other major economies.

The local currency was quoted at 1,042.6 to the dollar at the close of onshore trade, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,039.9. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)