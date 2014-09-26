* Apple suppliers rocked by "bendgate", software glitches * Won level as dollar rally offset by exporter settlements By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korean shares fell to fresh 2-month lows on Friday, with Apple-related firms taking the brunt of the impact after a steep decline in the tech giant weighed on Wall Street shares overnight. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,026.21 points as of 0205 GMT, down 1.3 percent for the week. LG Innotek, a supplier of camera modules for Apple, tumbled 3.6 percent after reports surfaced of bending iPhones as well a bug-ridden software update that it was forced to pull. Risk-sensitive sectors such as brokerages underperformed, with Hana Financial sliding 3.6 percent while Woori Finance fell 2.6 percent. A weak yen continued to hurt local automakers against stiff Japanese competition, as Hyundai Motor dipped 1.9 percent en route to a fresh 17-month low. Broad risk averse sentiments prompted foreign investors to dump South Korean equities into the 7th straight day, offloading a net 19.3 billion won ($18.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares. The sell-off by offshore players over the last six sessions have totalled 1 trillion won ($959.23 million). The South Korean won was little changed as a strong dollar was offset by month-end flows by local exporters. The won was quoted at 1,042.1 to the dollar as of 0205 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,042.6. The won has been in a holding pattern throughout the week, but has fallen 2.8 percent for the month on speculation of an early rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve which sparked a global dollar rally. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 5 basis points to trade at 107.52. 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,042.1 1,042.6 Yen/won 9.5704/759 9.5918 *KTB futures 107.52 107.47 KOSPI 2,026.21 2,034.11 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)