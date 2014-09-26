(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korean shares closed slightly lower on Friday, paring losses after hitting a fresh 2-month intraday low early in the session, as bargain hunters locked in on recently laggard underperformers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,031.64 points.

Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the main bourse by market capitalization, rallied 2.5 percent after plumbing a series of 2-year record lows in recent session.

The South Korean won drifted lower, pressured by a global dollar rally which has seen the greenback climb to a 4-year high against a basket of currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,044.4 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade on Friday, compared to the previous session close of 1,042.6. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)