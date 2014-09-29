(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 29 The South Korean won fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its lowest close since April 7, as the dollar resumed its broad rally on robust U.S. data and reached a four-year high against a basket of major currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,053.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade compared to Friday's close of 1,044.4, breaching a key psychological resistance level of 1,050.

South Korean shares edged lower on Monday, as a tepid industrial profit report over the weekend continued a string of lacklustre data from China, South Korea's largest export destination.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.25 percent lower to close at 2,026.60 points.

Decliners were led by growth-related counters sensitive to Chinese demands. Steel giant POSCO tumbled 4.5 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)