SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korean shares fell to a fresh 2-month closing low on Tuesday, as pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong stoked worries there could be an impact on China's economy, which has already shown signs of losing traction this year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.32 percent to close at 2,020.09 points.

The main bourse slid 2.3 percent this month on nagging worries over slowing economic growth in China, South Korea's largest export destination.

The South Korean won closed nearly flat after wandering across a narrow range, as the recent dollar surge was dampened by the unrest in Hong Kong and month-end settlements from local exporters.

The local currency was quoted at 1,055.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Monday's close of 1,053.8.

The won has tumbled more than 4 percent in September, as signs of divergent economic fortunes and central bank policy directions between the stronger U.S and its struggling major peers sparked a dollar-buying binge across the globe. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)