* KOSPI down as weak factory sector and HK unrest clouds outlook * Won hits 6-mth trough on broad dollar rally on safe haven bids By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Oct 1 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as fresh data added to worries over the country's fragile economic growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 2,005.78 points as of 0230 GMT, extending falls from a fresh 2-month low seen in the previous session and poised for a fifth-straight day of losses. Although data released early on Wednesday showed South Korean export growth in September had reached its highest level in 9 months, a private-sector survey indicated sluggish global demand, underscoring a still-uneven pace of recovery in the export-oriented economy. Meanwhile, separate data showed annual inflation in September eased to its lowest in 7 months, giving the central bank ample room to cut interest rates again if needed. "Slowing output and depressed sentiment in the manufacturing sector is flagging clear vulnerabilities in the economy, which could prompt the central bank to take further easing action," said Park Sang-hyun, an economist at HI Investment & Securities. Investors were also monitoring spreading pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, watchful for any signs of fallout for China's economy, South Korea's top export destination. Factory survey readings in China show activity seems to be stabilising, albiet at subdied levels. China-related shares such as steelmakers and shipyards extended declines, as POSCO slumped 3.8 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries fell 2 percent. Risk-sensitive brokerage counters underperformed the broader market, as Woori Finance Holdings slid 2.3 percent while Hana Financial Group fell 1.8 percent. On the flip side, investors took refuge in traditional defensive plays such as telecom shares with SK Telecom , South Korea's largest mobile service provider, climbing 2.1 percent while KT rose 1.9 percent. LG Display tumbled 4 percent, with analysts citing fears of a steep decline in profits next year when orders linked to the iPhone 6 start trickling down. "LG Display's third- and fourth -quarter profit expectations have been fully priced in, which was heavily reliant on Apple's one-off factor, hence the sharp corrections," said Park Kang-ho, a tech sector analyst at Daishin Securities. Shares in Daum Communication, a listing on the junior KOSDAQ index, spiked 7 percent ahead of the launch of its $3 billion merger entity with messenger app firm Kakao Corp. The South Korean won fell to a 6-month low on Wednesday, as soured global risk appetites triggered safe-haven bids on the dollar, pushing the greenback to a fresh four-year high against a basket of major currencies. The won was quoted at 1,063.4 to the dollar as of 0230 GMT, compared to Tuesday's closing rate of 1,055.2 December futures on three-year treasury bonds climbed 16 basis points to trade at 107.79. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,063.4 1,055.2 Yen/won 9.6690/735 9.6157 *KTB futures 107.79 107.63 KOSPI 2,005.78 2,020.09 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)