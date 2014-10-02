(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 2 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as offshore funds repatriated their investments on worries that the local currency, which has declined rapidly in recent sessions, would cut into their portfolio gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.77 percent at 1,976.16 points.

The main bourse pared some of its earlier losses on a rally by brokerage counters, after the chairman of South Korea's financial regulatory body said measures to boost domestic equity markets would be announced sometime later this month.

The South Korean won ended a shade higher after being locked in a tight range through the session, as the recent dollar rally paused to catch a breath following hefty gains.

The local currency was quoted at 1,061.4 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 1,062.7. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)