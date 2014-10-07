* Battered Samsung shares up on bargain-hunting after Q3 earnings * Won firmer as profit-taking halts dollar rally By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Oct 7 South Korean shares were steady on Tuesday with bargain hunting in recently-battered stocks providing some support. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.05 percent at 1,969.28 points as of 0240 GMT. Samsung Electronics, the largest listed firm by market capitalisation on the benchmark index, rose 1.8 percent after releasing its third-quarter earnings guidance early on Tuesday before the markets opened. Samsung's estimated profit of 4.1 trillion won ($3.85 billion) for the July-September period was the lowest in more than three years, but analysts said disappointing earnings had been widely expected and fully priced in, with Samsung shares having slumped to a fresh 2-year low on Monday. "Earnings figures from tech and automobile heavyweights may lead to a chain of disappointment, shifting buyer focus towards small to mid-cap shares for the time being," said Woori Investment & Securities in a note to clients. South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday that the country's continued low inflation was having a limited negative impact on the economy so far, citing seasonal and one-off factors. The bank holds its monthly policy meeting next week. Market reaction was muted after a South Korean naval ship traded warning shots with a North Korean patrol boat that crossed into a disputed maritime border before retreating. SK Hynix fell 3.5 percent, poised for a second day of sharp declines after rival Samsung Electronics announced on Monday that it was investing $14.7 billion on a new chip plant. North Korea-related shares extended gains after a surprise visit by a senior North Korean delegation over the weekend signalled hope for warmer ties. Hyundai Merchant Marine, a major shareholder in Hyundai Asan, a company that manages South Korean tourism projects in North Korea, saw its shares jump 8 percent. The South Korean won firmed on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's fall as profit-taking was seen in the greenback following a 12-week rally. The won was quoted at 1,067.2 to the dollar as of 0240 GMT, compared to Monday's closing rate of 1,069.0. South Korea's central bank chief reaffirmed during a parliamentary committee session on Tuesday that he is opposed to cutting interest rates to weaken the won's value against the yen . December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 2 basis points to trade at 107.74. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,067.2 1,069.0 Yen/won 9.7792/828 9.8213 *KTB futures 107.74 107.76 KOSPI 1,969.28 1,968.39 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Sunil Nair)