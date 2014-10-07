Britain's FTSE set for weekly gain, steadies against stronger sterling
LONDON, March 17 British shares were flat on Friday against weaker European markets, holding close to Thursday's record high and set to post a weekly gain.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 7 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak as bargain hunters locked in on recently battered stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.23 percent to close at 1,972.91 points.
The South Korean won firmed against the dollar on short-covering after dipping to a fresh six-month low against the greenback in the previous session.
The local currency was quoted at 1,066.1 to the dollar at the end of domestic trade, compared with Monday's closing of 1,069.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON, March 17 British shares were flat on Friday against weaker European markets, holding close to Thursday's record high and set to post a weekly gain.
LONDON, March 17 Britain's Circassia has secured the U.S. rights from AstraZeneca for two drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive lung condition affecting millions of people, for up to $230 million.
LONDON, March 17 The euro briefly jumped to a five-week high and the bloc's bond yields and banking stocks climbed on Friday as comments from an ECB policymaker prompted investors to price in a high chance of a rate hike by year end.