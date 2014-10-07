(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 7 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak as bargain hunters locked in on recently battered stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.23 percent to close at 1,972.91 points.

The South Korean won firmed against the dollar on short-covering after dipping to a fresh six-month low against the greenback in the previous session.

The local currency was quoted at 1,066.1 to the dollar at the end of domestic trade, compared with Monday's closing of 1,069.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)