* KOSPI rebounds after hitting 5-mth low at market open * Won lower as foreigners sell stocks into 5th straight day By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Oct 8 South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday, bouncing off a five-month intraday low at the opening bell on technical support. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.03 percent at 1,972.41 points as of 0220 GMT, rebounding from a 0.76 percent fall at the market open which was its lowest level since May 12. Investors were on the back foot after German industrial output slumped in August by the biggest margin in five years while the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecast for the third time this year. Looking further ahead, however, analysts see support returning to emerging market equities as the United States winds down bond purchases while the European Central Bank ratchets up its stimulus programme. "The strong dollar has recently triggered a steady outflow of funds from risky emerging market assets, but we may see a reversal in the direction of global liquidity as the greenback rally loses momentum," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities in a note. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 percent, with analysts saying its earnings woes will carry on into the fourth quarter. On Tuesday, Samsung released its earnings guidance for the July-September period which showed a 59.7 percent decline in profits. Hyundai Motor shares fell 1.1 percent to their lowest level in more than three years, with brokerages forecasting the automaker's earnings falling short of market estimates due to a strong local currency for the period. Hyundai is expected to release its third-quarter earnings guidance later this month. Duty-free store operator Hotel Shilla fell 3.4 percent after the South Korean finance ministry said it would allow more duty-free shops to open in Seoul as part of a broader stimulus plan to boost domestic demand. Traditional defensive sectors such as telecoms were the top performers of the day, as SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, climbed 2.9 percent while LGUplus rallied 4.3 percent. The South Korean won fell on Wednesday, as offshore funds repatriated their profits into dollars. Broad risk-off sentiment and a bullish dollar have prompted foreign investors to cut their exposure to South Korean stocks, having sold a net 46.7 billion won ($43.5 million) worth of shares by late morning, and 947.5 billion won ($883.3 million) worth in the previous four sessions. The local currency was quoted at 1,071.7 to the dollar as of 0220 GMT. December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 2 basis points to trade at 107.63. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,071.7 1,066.1 Yen/won 9.8928/984 9.8973 *KTB futures 107.63 107.65 KOSPI 1,972.41 1,972.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)