SEOUL Oct 8 South Korean shares fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday, echoing global market weakness, after hitting a five-month intraday low at the opening bell.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 7.6 points at 1,965.25, but slightly off the early low of 1,957.90.

The South Korean won fell as offshore investors continued to repatriate profits into dollars, having sold over a net 1 trillion won ($931.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares over five sessions.

The won was quoted at 1,074.1 to the dollar at end of onshore trade, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,066.1.