* KOSPI slides to 5-mth low after weak German export data * Won firms as long dollar bets pared after Fed minutes By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Oct 10 South Korean shares extended losses on Friday, tracking steep declines in global equity markets after weak German export data raised the spectre of a new recession in the euro zone. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.32 percent at 1,939.26 points as of 0230 GMT, a fresh 5-month intraday low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2 percent overnight, and global growth worries dampened risk appetites ahead of the start to the third-quarter earnings season. "Wall Street shares have hit such lofty valuation level that investors have become rather trigger-happy in taking profits at the first sign of trouble," said Lee Jae-hun, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. He said he expects Korean shares to have a "modest rebound assuming that their third-quarter earnings don't fall way short of already downward-revised forecasts." Investors were rattled after Germany, widely regarded as the economic engine room of the euro zone, reported on Thursday that its exports had plunged 5.8 percent in August, its worst fall since January 2009. Offshore players were net sellers for a sixth-straight session, dumping a net 124.8 billion won ($116.48 million) of KOSPI shares by late morning. They have sold a net 1.12 trillion won over the previous five sessions. Blue-chip tech heavyweights underperformed, tracking steep declines for Wall Street peers as the NASDAQ fell more than 2 percent overnight. Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the main bourse by market capitalization, dropped 2 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix, the fourth largest, was down 4 percent. Shares in Daum Communication tumbled 6 percent after messenger app Kakaotalk, fresh off a recent merger with the company, faced privacy concerns after the government said it plans to ramp up cyber surveillance. STX plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent after announcing a share write-down at a swap rate of 1 new share per 9 existing ones. The South Korean won firmed on Friday on short-covering, with investors paring long bets on the dollar after a dovish tone was seen in the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes. The local currency was quoted at 1,072.7 to the dollar as of 0230 GMT, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,074.1 South Korean financial markets were closed on Thursday for a national holiday. December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 8 basis points to trade at 107.74. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,072.7 1,074.1 Yen/won 9.434/518 9.8526 *KTB futures 107.74 107.66 KOSPI 1,939.26 1,965.25 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)