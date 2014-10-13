(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 13 South Korean shares fell on Monday as tech shares underperformed, though losses were pared by bargain-hunting after the benchmark index touched a seven-month low as soon as the session began.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.71 percent to close at 1,927.21 points.

The South Korean won firmed slightly against the dollar, consolidating modest gains after the release of unexpectedly strong September trade data from China, South Korea's largest export market.

The local currency was quoted at 1,067.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Monday, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,070.5. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)