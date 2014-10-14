(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 14 South Korean shares edged higher
on Tuesday to snap a three-day losing streak, finding support
from bargain hunters after slumping to a fresh 7-month closing
low in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
drifted 0.11 percent higher to close at 1,929.25 points.
The South Korean won firmed on Tuesday, tracking the
dollar's decline as the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a
possible delay in raising interest rates in light of recent
signs that global growth may be losing traction.
The local currency was quoted at 1,064.5 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Tuesday, compared
with Monday's closing rate of 1,067.9.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)