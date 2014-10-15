(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 15 South Korean shares drifted lower in a choppy session on Wednesday as investors curbed aggressive bets amid nagging worries about slowing global economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,925.91 points.

The South Korean won firmed by a whisker as broad risk-off sentiment triggered safe-haven bids on the dollar, with market players indifferent to the Bank of Korea's decision to cut its policy base rate on Wednesday morning, which had been expected.

The local currency was quoted at 1,063.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Tuesday's closing rate of 1,064.5. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)