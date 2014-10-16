(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares finished at an
8-month low on Thursday, as soft U.S economic data triggered
fresh concerns over global growth although bargain hunting
helped to pare losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.37 percent to close at 1,918.83 points, its lowest since Feb.
6. The index fell as much as 1.1 percent in early trade.
The South Korean won edged higher on short-covering
as the dollar turned bearish on dashed expectations of an early
rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve.
The local currency was quoted at 1,061.5 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with
Wednesday's session close of 1,063.1.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)