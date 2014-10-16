(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares finished at an 8-month low on Thursday, as soft U.S economic data triggered fresh concerns over global growth although bargain hunting helped to pare losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.37 percent to close at 1,918.83 points, its lowest since Feb. 6. The index fell as much as 1.1 percent in early trade.

The South Korean won edged higher on short-covering as the dollar turned bearish on dashed expectations of an early rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve.

The local currency was quoted at 1,061.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Wednesday's session close of 1,063.1. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)