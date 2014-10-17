(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 17 South Korean shares fell nearly 1 percent on Friday as investors cut their risk exposure amid mounting fears of slowing global growth and a possible renewal in the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.95 percent to close at 1,900.66 points, dipping below 1,900 points in late trade for the first time since Feb. 6.

The index loss 2.1 percent on the week.

The South Korean won softened, weighed as offshore investors repatriated their funds to record an 11th straight net selling session.

The won was quoted at 1,065.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's session close of 1,061.5. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)