UK builder Bovis' shares jump 8 pct on Galliford Try talks
LONDON, March 13 Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.
SEOUL Oct 17 South Korean shares fell nearly 1 percent on Friday as investors cut their risk exposure amid mounting fears of slowing global growth and a possible renewal in the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.95 percent to close at 1,900.66 points, dipping below 1,900 points in late trade for the first time since Feb. 6.
The index loss 2.1 percent on the week.
The South Korean won softened, weighed as offshore investors repatriated their funds to record an 11th straight net selling session.
The won was quoted at 1,065.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's session close of 1,061.5. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
March 13 Hong Kong stocks started the week on an upbeat note, with an index tracking mainland companies posting its biggest gain in nearly four months after top Chinese officials signalled confidence in China's economic health.
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.