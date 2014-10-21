(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 21 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as slightly better-than-expected China data provided only a small lift as concerns remained on the outlook for the world's second largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.77 percent to close at 1,915.29 points.

The South Korean won was firmer, reflecting losses in the dollar as many investors pushed out expectations of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve ahead of Wednesday's release of data on U.S inflation, which is expected to remain sluggish.

The local currency was quoted at 1,054.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Tuesday, compared to Monday's closing rate of 1,059.6. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)