* Tech shares ride rally in U.S peers on positive Q3 results * Hyundai Motor shares down 4 pct on earnings worries By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat corporate earnings from a pair of U.S. tech bellwethers helped soothe nagging worries over the health of the global economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,929.50 points as of 0245 GMT. "The KOSPI is in extremely undervalued territory right now, dipping below book value for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "There is definitely more risk this time around in regards to corporate earnings, but even when factoring in those concerns, the (recent) sell-off seems overdone," he said. Wall Street shares rallied on Tuesday, with the NASDAQ jumping more than 2 percent on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc and Texas Instruments Inc. South Korean technology shares followed suit, with LG Display and SK Hynix, two key suppliers of Apple components, gaining 2.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Investor confidence was further boosted by a Reuters report that the European Central Bank was considering a plan to buy corporate bonds in the secondary market to revive the sputtering euro zone economy. Foreign investors bought a net 20.2 billion won ($19.2 million) worth of South Korean equities by late morning. They had dumped a total of nearly 2.5 trillion won ($2.37 billion) worth of local shares in 12 of the last 13 sessions over persistent fears of slowing global growth. "Foreign selling has petered out as the index approached the 1,900 point level, and so far it appears we have overcome a major hurdle," said Daishin Securities in a note to clients. Hyundai Motor shares bucked the stronger trend, however, tumbling more than 4 percent ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement due on Thursday, which is expected to indicate a 9 percent fall in profits due to the strong won currency. Hyundai's sister firm Kia Motors was down 3.2 percent, while auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 4 percent. The South Korean won was little changed as foreign fund inflows were offset by a bullish dollar, underpinned by a slide in the euro following the report of ECB's mulling of corporate bond purchases. The won was quoted at 1,0 to the dollar as of 0245 GMT, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,954.7. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 1 basis point to trade at 107.77. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,054.2 1,054.7 Yen/won 9.8588/653 9.8514 *KTB futures 107.77 107.76 KOSPI 1,929.50 1,915.28 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)