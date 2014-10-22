(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean shares climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday to its highest close in nearly two weeks, supported by a broad rally in financials after Wall Street posted strong gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.13 percent to close at 1,936.97 points.

The South Korean won was firmer on Wednesday, underpinned by foreign buying of local stocks.

The local currency was quoted at 1,051.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Tuesday's close of 1,054.7. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)