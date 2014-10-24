* KOSPI turns round after Ebola case reported in NYC * Won retreats after dollar rose on back of positive data By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korean shares surrendered early gains to turn lower on Friday as the first diagnosed case of Ebola in New York City stoked fears of a possible outbreak in the world's financial heartland. U.S stock futures and Asian shares tumbled after media reports that a New York City doctor who had returned from West Africa had tested positive for the deadly virus. The diagnosis was later confirmed by officials. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,923.99 as of 0215 GMT. Kia Motors fell 0.9 percent after reporting an 18.6 percent decline in quarterly profit for the July-September period compared to a year earlier. "A strong local currency and conflicts with the labour union that resulted in production shutdowns were the main factors, but they will enjoy better fortunes in the fourth quarter with a line-up of new vehicles," said Lee Hyun-soo, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Kia's sister firm, Hyundai Motor, was up 0.6 percent, extending gains after registering its biggest one-day gain in 2-1/2 years on Thursday following its announcement of a possible dividend increase. Shares in POSCO tumbled 3.6 percent, with analysts citing worries that falling iron ore prices and sputtering global demand may have an adverse effect on its steel prices. Data released on Friday before the market opened showed South Korea's economic growth quickened in the third quarter owing to a rebound in government and consumer spending. However, exports were knocked by cooling global growth, a sign that more monetary easing may be required to sustain a fragile recovery. The South Korean won retreated after the dollar rallied on the back of positive U.S economic data, although its gains were limited by the Ebola reports. The local currency was quoted at 1,059.1 to the dollar as of 0215 GMT, compared to Thursday's session close of 1,056.1. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 4 basis points to trade at 107.90. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,059.1 1,056.1 Yen/won 9.8028/110 9.7763 *KTB futures 107.90 107.86 KOSPI 1,923.99 1,931.65 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Alan Raybould)