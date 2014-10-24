(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 24 South Korean shares reversed early
gains to edge lower on Friday, after the market was spooked by
reports that a doctor who returned to New York City from West
Africa has tested positive for Ebola.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.31 percent to close at 1,925.69, wrapping up the trading week
with a 1.3 percent gain from last Friday.
The South Korean won was a shade lower against the
dollar as the greenback found support from upbeat U.S economic
data, although falls were limited following the Ebola scare in
New York City.
The local currency was quoted at 1,057.5 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with
Thursday's close of 1,056.1.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)