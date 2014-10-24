(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 24 South Korean shares reversed early gains to edge lower on Friday, after the market was spooked by reports that a doctor who returned to New York City from West Africa has tested positive for Ebola.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.31 percent to close at 1,925.69, wrapping up the trading week with a 1.3 percent gain from last Friday.

The South Korean won was a shade lower against the dollar as the greenback found support from upbeat U.S economic data, although falls were limited following the Ebola scare in New York City.

The local currency was quoted at 1,057.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Thursday's close of 1,056.1. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)