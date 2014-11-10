(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 10 South Korean shares gained nearly 1 percent on Monday, after Chinese and South Korean leaders said they had "effectively" concluded a free trade agreement that will remove or sharply reduce trade and investment barriers between them.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.95 percent to close at 1,958.23 points.

Blue-chip exporters led the rally, as Samsung Electronics soared 5.1 percent and Hyundai Motor climbed 2.8 percent.

The South Korean won firmed on Monday after U.S. employment data fell short of lofty expectations, prompting investors to take profits in the dollar, which has recently surged to a 4-1/2 year high against a basket of currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,085.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Friday's close of 1,093.7. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)