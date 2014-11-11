* Exporters bask in afterglow of China-S.Korea FTA deal * Hyundai, Kia shares rally after announcing share buy-back plan * Won dips as dlr rally resume on underlying U.S economic strength By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 11 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by an extended rally in China-dependant exporters after Seoul and Beijing signed a "substantial conclusion" of a free trade agreement. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,961.48 points as of 0150 GMT. "The FTA will accelerate the normalisation process of South Korean equities which are still highly undervalued," said Lee Kyung-min, a market strategist at Daishin Securities. Sectors reliant on Chinese demand such as cosmetics outperformed the broader market, as Amorepacific rallied 4.7 percent while Hankook Cosmetic soared 5.5 percent. Hyundai Motor, the second-largest listing on the main bourse by market capitalisation, climbed 4.2 percent after saying it would buy back $413 million worth of its own shares to boost shareholder value. Sister firm Kia also announced its own share repurchase plan in the amount of $203.2 million, sending its shares 2.2 percent higher. Korean Air, South Korea's flagship air carrier, soared 6.9 percent en route to its highest intraday level since June 2013 on anticipation of lower jet fuel costs amid falling oil prices. The South Korean won retreated against the dollar as the greenback resumed its broad rally. "Some profit-taking on the dollar was seen (on Monday) after employment data fell short of forecasts, but the U.S. economy still retains solid fundamentals relative to its peers which triggered a quick bounceback," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economic Research Institute. The won was quoted at 1,088.1 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, compared to Monday's close of 1,085.0. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 14 basis points to trade at 108.02. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,088.1 1,085.0 Yen/won 9.4831/874 9.4865 *KTB futures 108.02 108.16 KOSPI 1,961.48 1,958.23 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)