SEOUL Nov 13 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, reversing earlier gains after the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady at its monthly policy meeting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.34 percent to close at 1,960.51 points.

The South Korean won was nearly unchanged after trading across a tight range, as the dollar's latest bull run was put on hold ahead of key U.S. economic data.

The won was quoted at 1,096.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Wednesday's closing rate of 1,096.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)