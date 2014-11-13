China stocks edge up, investors cautious over signs of tighter liquidity
SHANGHAI, March 21 China stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday, but investors' risk appetite was restrained amid growing signs of tighter liquidity in the banking system.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 13 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, reversing earlier gains after the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady at its monthly policy meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.34 percent to close at 1,960.51 points.
The South Korean won was nearly unchanged after trading across a tight range, as the dollar's latest bull run was put on hold ahead of key U.S. economic data.
The won was quoted at 1,096.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Wednesday's closing rate of 1,096.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday, but investors' risk appetite was restrained amid growing signs of tighter liquidity in the banking system.
(Corrects milestone in paragraph six to 21-month from 15-month) By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers on the prospects of a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve policy trajectory. Expectations that the Fed will have to step up rate hikes to counter inflationary pressure from President Donald Trump's stimulus are also waning after the U.S. central bank dropped no hints of an acceleration in credit tight
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year