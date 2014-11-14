* KOSPI weighed by concerns over soft Chinese economic data * Profit-taking hits Samsung SDS after 100 pct jump in trade debut * Won hovering near 14-mth low, resistance seen at 1,100 level By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korean shares retreated on Friday as investors were disheartened by the latest signs slowing economic growth in China, South Korea's largest trading partner. Foreigners sold off in the morning session, dragging the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.8 percent to 1,944.31 points as of 0145 GMT. China's economy lost further momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near 13-year low. "China's fourth-quarter growth is also at risk unless they come up with significant, ground-breaking measures to lift its sinking real estate market," said Yu Sin-ik, an economist at HMC Investment Securities. Foreigners sold a net 297.5 billion won ($270.9 million US dollar) worth of shares. Samsung SDS shares opened at 380,000 won on its first day of trade after a $1.1 billion listing, double its IPO price of 190,000 won which was at the top end of its indicative range. However, it fell more than 12 percent after a roaring start in its market debut as profit-taking kicked in. Energy stocks underperformed, battered by falling oil prices as Brent crude slumped below $80 a barrel. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest oil refiner, fell 2.7 percent while LG Chem retreated 2 percent. Cheap oil and the prospects of lower jet fuel costs were a boon to airline stocks however, as Asiana Airlines, the nation's second-largest air carrier, soared 5 percent. Hyundai Engineering & Construction was down 0.3 percent, paring much of its sharp early losses after saying they had won a $3.45 billion order in Venezuela The South Korean won was slightly lower on Friday as the greenback powered its way to a seven-year high against the Japanese yen. The local currency was quoted at 1,098.6 to the dollar as of 0145 GMT, compared to 1,096.6 at the end of onshore trade on Thursday and holding just above a 14-month low. December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unmoved, trading at 107.86. 0145 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,098.6 1,096.6 Yen/won 9.4802/861 9.4635 *KTB futures 107.86 107.86 KOSPI 1,944.31 1,960.51 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)