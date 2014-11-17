* KOSPI edges lower after weak Japan Q3 GDP data * Won ticks higher, 1,100 level gives technical support By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 17 South Korean shares edged lower on Monday on nagging fears over a weak Japanese yen and its impact on Korean exporters, though bargain-hunting in battered sectors supported the market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,941.20 points as of 0205 GMT. Japan's GDP data, released shortly before Seoul's opening bell, showed the world's third-largest economy had slid into a surprise recession in the third-quarter. The yen briefly tumbled to a fresh 7-year low of 117.04 against the dollar on the news, amplifying worries that a soft yen could undercut the price competitiveness of Korea exporters who compete in many sectors with Japanese rivals. "With the dollar rally gaining steady momentum again, concerns over exchange rate volatility are making it difficult for offshore investors to bet on Korean equities," said Lee Aram, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "The market is likely to wander aimlessly for the time being in accordance with movements in the dollar, yen and won," Lee said. The market found limited support as bargain hunters picked up underperforming sectors such as shipyards and energy. Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3 percent and LG Chem 2.5 percent. Samsung SDS gained 0.5 percent on its second day of trading after a successful market debut on Friday, where its shares closed 72.3 percent higher than its IPO price. The South Korean won was a shade higher on Monday morning. Local exporters took profits on dollar holdings for domestic settlements with the psychologically important 1,100 level providing short-term technical support for the local currency. The won was quoted at 1,098.2 to the dollar as of 0205 GMT, compared to Friday's close of 1,100.5. December futures on three-year treasury bonds was trading flat at 107.89. 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,098.2 1,100.5 Yen/won 9.4599/641 9.4467 *KTB futures 107.89 107.89 KOSPI 1,941.20 1,945.14 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)