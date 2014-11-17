(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 17 The South Korean won firmed on Monday, tracking a rebound in the Japanese yen off a fresh 7-year low it hit soon after the market opened.

The won found chart support at 1,104.3 per dollar, the 61.8 percent fibonacci retracement of its gains between June 2013 and July 2014, with local exporters buying it for settlements.

The local currency was quoted at 1,093.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Friday's close of 1,100.5.

South Korean shares closed a whisker lower on Monday, erasing the bulk of its morning losses as the yen recovered from its early sharp fall.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.08 percent to close at 1,943.63 points. It was down as much as 0.47 percent after Japan slid into a surprise recession in the third-quarter, pushing the yen above 117 per dollar and stoking fears that it would undercut the export competitiveness of South Korean firms. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)