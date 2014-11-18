(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 18 South Korean shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday to close up more than 1 percent on anticipation of more stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,967.01 points.

The South Korean won fell against the dollar as expectations of more easing from Europe and Japan pushed the greenback to a fresh 4-year high against a basket of currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,099.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Monday's close of 1,093.9. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)